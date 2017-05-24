Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run Monday afternoon.

At about noon Monday, officers were called to the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street, after reports indicated an 18-year-old male had been hit by a truck following an altercation.

Paramedics treated the man on the scene, and he was taken to hospital – but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

EPS said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Homicide detectives have issued murder-related warrants for Justin Handbury, 31, in connection to this case – police issued a photo of Handbury and of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle has been described as a white Ford F150 extended cab with a headache rack and tidy tank.

This is not believed to be a random act, police said, as the deceased and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of the accused or the vehicle he was allegedly driving are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).