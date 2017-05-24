Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide unit investigating fatal hit and run, issue warrants for suspect’s arrest
Edmonton Police Service investigating a collision in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 12:33PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run Monday afternoon.
At about noon Monday, officers were called to the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street, after reports indicated an 18-year-old male had been hit by a truck following an altercation.
Paramedics treated the man on the scene, and he was taken to hospital – but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
EPS said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Homicide detectives have issued murder-related warrants for Justin Handbury, 31, in connection to this case – police issued a photo of Handbury and of the suspect vehicle.
The vehicle has been described as a white Ford F150 extended cab with a headache rack and tidy tank.
This is not believed to be a random act, police said, as the deceased and the suspect knew each other.
Anyone with details on the whereabouts of the accused or the vehicle he was allegedly driving are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Related Stories
Photos
Justin Handbury, 31, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
EPS released a photo showing the suspect vehicle Justin Handbury was allegedly driving Monday, May 22, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- EPS Homicide Unit investigating man’s death in city’s northwest 1
- Family reeling after dogs attacked by loose pit bull 1
- Homicide unit investigating fatal hit and run, issue warrants for suspect’s arrest
- Alberta woman frustrated with Alberta Fish & Wildlife after moose dies 1
- Gifting club actually a pyramid scheme: police
- Spring storm packs high winds, heavy rain as it passes through capital region 1
- Spruce Grove man charged following drug investigation
- Dash cam footage captures two vehicles racing on Whitemud Drive 1
- Crews quickly handle grass fire in southeast Edmonton 1
- Male struck in hit and run dies, police still investigating