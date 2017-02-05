Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 2:56PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2017 5:09PM MST
The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west end Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a suite in an apartment building in the area of 101 Avenue and 151 Street at approximately 4:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found a dead man believed to be in his 60s.
An autopsy is scheduled for morning.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Fort Saskatchewan RCMP search for teens after serious assault at Elk Island Youth Ranch
- Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
- St. Albert teen not going on school trip to D.C. due to U.S. travel ban 1
- Two inmates attacked at Edmonton law courts
- Edmonton man ‘shocked’ by racist note left on his car 2
- RCMP officer well on his way to recovery after serious crash 1
- Officials reduce speed on section of QE2 southbound due to overpass damage
- RCMP trying to find suspect in connection to recent homicide
- Wetaskiwin residents who used area tattoo business may have been exposed to viruses
- Police investigating stabbing on the north side