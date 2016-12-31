Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
How to get around Edmonton on New Year’s Eve
ETS Buses will be free after 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 6:24PM MST
Whether you are going to Churchill Square, a bar or party to bring in the New Year, there are a number of ways to get home safely.
In an attempt to reduce drinking and driving in Edmonton, city transit will be free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Routes that usually run until 10 p.m. will be extended until 3:30 a.m.
“We don't want people to drink and drive,” City of Edmonton senior transit planning engineer Andrew Gregory told CTV Edmonton. “We know people have a good time. You might plan on having one or two drinks, and if you have three or four, don't get behind the wheel. Let us get you there.”
Ride-sharing apps such as Uber and TappCar are a popular option, but they are more expensive on New Year’s Eve.
Uber uses an algorithm to determine surge pricing – a fare multiplier designed to motivate drivers to pick up customers throughout the night.
TappCar will charge a flat $5 fee per trip between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on January 1.
“Customers can check [the price] in their app, so it gives them a trip estimate beforehand so you know exactly how much you’re going to pay,” TappCar spokesman Pascal Ryffel said.
With ETS, taxis and ride-sharing apps, there are options all Edmontonians to get home without drinking and driving.
With files from Jeremy Thompson