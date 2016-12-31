Whether you are going to Churchill Square, a bar or party to bring in the New Year, there are a number of ways to get home safely.

In an attempt to reduce drinking and driving in Edmonton, city transit will be free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Routes that usually run until 10 p.m. will be extended until 3:30 a.m.

“We don't want people to drink and drive,” City of Edmonton senior transit planning engineer Andrew Gregory told CTV Edmonton. “We know people have a good time. You might plan on having one or two drinks, and if you have three or four, don't get behind the wheel. Let us get you there.”

Ride-sharing apps such as Uber and TappCar are a popular option, but they are more expensive on New Year’s Eve.

Uber uses an algorithm to determine surge pricing – a fare multiplier designed to motivate drivers to pick up customers throughout the night.

TappCar will charge a flat $5 fee per trip between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on January 1.

“Customers can check [the price] in their app, so it gives them a trip estimate beforehand so you know exactly how much you’re going to pay,” TappCar spokesman Pascal Ryffel said.

With ETS, taxis and ride-sharing apps, there are options all Edmontonians to get home without drinking and driving.

With files from Jeremy Thompson