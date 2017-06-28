Officials with Covenant Health issued a warning to more than one thousand diabetes patients, that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B and C.

Covenant Health said 1,307 patients may have been exposed during insulin pen training – at the Grey Nuns Hospital between March 2013 and February 2016, or Misericordia Hospital between May 2014 and February 2016.

The breach is connected to saline-filled demonstration pens and pillows used for practice – officials said the needle in the demonstration pens was changed each time, and needles were never shared, but the pen’s saline reservoir may not have been changed with each patient, and the pillows used may have been used by a number of patients who were using their own pens.

The incorrect training practice was stopped after it was identified in February, 2016. The health authority asked for help from the Alberta Health Services Risk Assessment Panel to review the issue.

The panel advised officials to notify patients who participated in insulin pen training at the two hospitals at those certain times.

Officials said risk associated with this incident isn’t ongoing, and the risk to those being notified is low.

In addition, some of the training sessions were for patients with gestational diabetes, and officials said their children do not need to be tested.

As a result, affected patients will receive a letter from Covenant Health, informing them of what happened, and advising them to get a blood test.