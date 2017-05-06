Hundreds of Edmontonians against safe injection sites marched through the city’s downtown Saturday afternoon to voice their disapproval of the four sites proposed by city council.

These protestors claim to be upset at city council because they were not informed about the plan to go through with these supervised sites until it was too late.

“Nobody knew about it, and they tried to fly it under the radar, and people immediately next to the injection sites were not informed at all,” Rally organizer Michael Lee said.

The four possible sites would all be located in the downtown area: Royal Alexandra Hospital, Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Centre.

Some of the signs here today - many want to spread out the injection sites rather than have them concentrated downtown #yegcc #yeg pic.twitter.com/2Bq7Xt2AI4 — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) May 6, 2017

Last Tuesday, city councillors voted to follow a research committees’ suggestion – a step towards making these sites a reality. Today, protestors grouped in hopes the government would listen, and one councillor is on their side.

Ward 7 councillor Tony Caterina grew up in McCauley, and he believes the sites would add to the neighbourhood’s stigma.

“The most vulnerable in our society, they need help,” Caterina said. “And these communities understand that better than anyone … That's not the issue. They were told that these sites were being put where they’re being put, and that was the consultation process.”

Councillor Caterina said there is time to reconsider. First, the federal government and Health Canada have to approve Edmonton’s application, and then the province would be responsible for funding and expenses.

