Crews were working throughout the day Monday to get natural gas to hundreds of homes in the Grande Prairie area, after a fire at a farm tap unit.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire, in the area of Highway 670 and Range Road 52, at about 7 a.m. Monday.

A total of 300 homes were without natural gas as a result of the fire.

Residents of certain residential subdivisions were affected by the outage: Brookside, Meadow Brook, Aspen Ridge, Sunnybrook, Eastland Acres, Triple L Trailer Court, Autumn Wood, Arthur Lane, and Sunridge Estates. Officials said later Monday that ATCO was working to restore natural gas to homes in those areas via their compressed natural gas trailers.

The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership (GPREP) was activated in response to the fire.

Officials said as soon as gas is flowing again, crews from ATCO will go door-to-door to help customers relight natural gas appliances.

In addition, a warming centre had been set up at Evergreen Park for residents impacted by the outage – anyone accessing the centre was asked to bring basic necessities with them, in case they were out of their homes for an extended period of time.