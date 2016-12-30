One major winter attraction in Edmonton’s River Valley is set to open for another season Friday afternoon.

It’s taken crews weeks to build the Ice Castle in Hawrelak Park.

“It’s all ice and water, there’s no sub-structure and it’s kind of that free-formed look that’s natural and really beautiful,” Kyle Standifird with Ice Castles Inc. said.

Work started in October, followed by a big push to hire workers in mid-November.

Earlier in December, the water at the worksite was finally turned on, and the castle started to take shape.

“Compared to last year those warm temperatures made it a lot harder than this year, but even with the really cold temperatures pose problems like freezing water lines, for example,” Standifird said.

This year’s Ice Castle is nearly double the size of last season’s castle – and features dual ice slides, ice towers and a courtyard featuring food trucks and a fire pit.

“What comes down to it, it’s just the sheer beauty of what mother nature creates that draws people here and we’re trying to create that in a way guests can interact with and have a great time,” Standifird said.

It will open to the public at 3 p.m. Friday – tickets for Friday are sold out, but some are available for the weekend.

The Ice Castle is open seven days a week, and is expected to stay open until March, 2017.

