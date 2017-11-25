Alberta Health Services have received dozens of calls about slip and falls in connection to icy conditions over the past few days in Edmonton.

AHS has received a total of 40 calls about falls caused by ice between Wednesday and Saturday. Twenty-five of the calls came on Thursday, when it rained for parts of the day.

“It was so icy,” Andrew Arcand said referring to Thursday. “I had to walk on the road because the sidewalks were like a layer of ice.”

For Rob Hitchcock, even though he’s had two hip replacements, walking on ice is not that hard thanks to his ice grippers.

“My friends and my wife and everybody are saying, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t be outside walking around.’ But these [ice grippers] have made it really good,” Hitchcock said.

According to the Injury Prevention Centre, around 28,000 seniors visit the ER every year with fall-related injuries.

The most common injuries are skull fractures, hip fractures and broken arms.

With files from Angela Jung