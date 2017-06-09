RCMP in St. Albert said Friday that the investigation into a collision that left a teenage boy dead Thursday afternoon continued, and as of Friday, no charges were pending.

On Thursday at about 3 p.m., a teenaged boy riding a bicycle was struck by an Econoline van in the area of Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue.

The boy was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. RCMP later identified the deceased as a 13-year-old boy.

Police said Friday that RCMP were still investigating the crash, and said this type of investigation can take up to a month to complete.

There were no charges pending Friday, and drugs, alcohol or road conditions were not believed to be factors. Police said the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

The boy attended Sir George Simpson Junior High in St. Albert, located near the scene of the collision.

A memorial grew Friday near the scene of the crash.

The memorial for the young St. Albert teen grew over lunch - 13 y/o was killed biking home from school, he was wearing helmet #yeg pic.twitter.com/8ZShxrzZmw — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) June 9, 2017

Later Friday, a Facebook page attributed to the St. Albert Rams Lacrosse team identified the deceased as Darian Mar.

Meanwhile, St. Albert City Manager Kevin Scoble released a statement Friday in response, and said while the city awaits results of the police investigation; Mayor Nolan Crouse had requested a review of the incident.