Investigators on scene of fire in NAIT lab
Fire crews were called to NAIT's main campus on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 1:00PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 3:50PM MST
Fire officials are investigating a fire that forced the evacuation of a section of NAIT’s main campus late Friday morning.
Officials said just before 11 a.m. Friday, a fire was reported in a lab on the second-floor of the G Wing.
As a result, that wing and surrounding areas were evacuated, and officials said classes in those buildings were cancelled.
In an update at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, NAIT said fire investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.
At that time, all areas of NAIT’s main campus, except for G Wing, had been reopened.
