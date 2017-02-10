Fire officials are investigating a fire that forced the evacuation of a section of NAIT’s main campus late Friday morning.

Officials said just before 11 a.m. Friday, a fire was reported in a lab on the second-floor of the G Wing.

As a result, that wing and surrounding areas were evacuated, and officials said classes in those buildings were cancelled.

In an update at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, NAIT said fire investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

At that time, all areas of NAIT’s main campus, except for G Wing, had been reopened.