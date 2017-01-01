Edmonton’s first baby of 2017 was born at 12:01 a.m. at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

Mother Nyadin Nyoak and father Lol Duop welcomed their daughter weighing six pounds and 12 ounces at 12:01 a.m.

“We were so happy that we gave her the name Joy,” Duop said.

“It’s just a joy, like the baby’s name,” Nyoak said. “I was so happy, I was jumping up and down when the lady was telling us the news.”

Nyoak’s due date was January 1, and she went into labour around 10 p.m. The timing worked perfectly, down to the seconds: a staff countdown into 2017 was soon followed by the birth of Joy.

“It turned out to be meaningful because all of my kids missed their due dates,” Nyoak said.

Duop and Nyoak have six kids between the ages of seven and 14. The couple had their oldest daughter in Ethiopia, after fleeing the war-torn South Sudan.

In 2003, Joy’s parents arrived in Ontario as refugees. Duop and Nyoak made their move to Alberta in 2007, where they now work as nursing assistants.

Joy has not met her three sisters and two brothers just yet.

“We were told that the baby and mom are good, so we’re hoping to go home later tonight or tomorrow morning,” Duop said.

