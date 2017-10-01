Mayor Don Iveson and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley reacted to the overnight terrorist attacks in Edmonton on Sunday morning.

An Edmonton police officer and four pedestrians are recovering after two separate attacks near Commonwealth Stadium and downtown Edmonton.

Iveson learned about the attack on the police officer Saturday night, and was notified about the second attack Sunday morning. He has been in contact with premier Rachel Notley and Edmonton police.

“On behalf of city council and all Edmontonians, I too, am shocked and saddened by the attacks that took place in the heart of our city last night,” Iveson at the Mayor’s Office. “Although these events are troubling for many of us, and it is alarming to hear that it is being investigated as a terrorist incident, I wish to urge calm.”

The Mayor also commended the work of all first responders in their efforts to protect Edmontonians, and asked everyone to remain strong in the face of terrorism.

“To my fellow Edmontonians, it is vital now that we not succumb to hatred, that we not be intimidated by violence, and that we respond with the loving strength of this whole community in support of the victims and our brave first responders,” Iveson said.

Premier Rachel Notley also expressed sadness, praised first responders andcondemned the violent acts.

“Hatred and extremism have no place in Alberta,” Notley said. “Freedom and liberty are core to who we are as Albertans, and that core will never be divided by those who know only far violence and hatred.”

Violent series of events

The first incident happened in the area of 107A Avenue and 92 Street at approximately 8:15 p.m.

A white Chevrolet Malibu crashed through barricades and struck an officer. The driver got out of the vehicle and repeatedly stabbed the officer before fleeing on foot north on 92 Street.

CTV Edmonton reporter David Ewasuk learned the injured officer is 11-year veteran Mike Chernyk.

**Breaking**CTV learning name of officer recovering after being stabbed & struck by car. He is Cst. Mike Chernyk. 11 year member. #yeg — DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) October 1, 2017

“The officer sustained some injuries, he’s in hospital, and thankfully he’s doing OK,” EPS Chief Rod Knecht said.

CTV News cameras captured what appeared to be an ISIS flag inside the suspect vehicle.

A description and details on the identity of the registered owner of the vehicle was provided to EPS.

A U-Haul truck was pulled over at a checkstop on Wayne Gretzky Drive and 112 Avenue just before midnight. A police officer asked the driver of the vehicle to hand over his license, and recognized the name of the suspect involved in the officer’s stabbing hours earlier.

The U-Haul fled the scene and was chased towards downtown Edmonton, EPS said. During the chase, the truck attempted to hit pedestrians in sidewalks and alleys around Jasper Avenue and between 107 to 109 Street.

Edmonton police said four pedestrians were struck. Two pedestrians are recovering, and one person is in critical condition.

The U-Haul flipped over on Jasper Avenue. Edmonton police arrested the 30-year-old man, and he is currently in custody.

Investigators say both incidents are connected.

“It is believed at this time that these two incidents are related, based on evidence at the scenes, and actions of the suspect, at 12:38 a.m. today, it was determined that these incidents are being investigated as acts of terrorism,” Knecht said.

Knecht also said police believe the suspect acted alone, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility others may have been involved.

EPS and the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team are investigating the acts of terrorism under Section 82.3 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Knecht is expected to speak again on Sunday at 3 p.m.