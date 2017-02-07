

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





AHS works with The King's University after a large number of staff and students were diagnosed with gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses.

Outbreaks are not uncommon in school settings, as AHS has declared 15 outbreaks in school settings in the Edmonton-area alone.

“I think it's fully necessary,” said Linda Koot, the Facilities Department Coordinator.

“We are a small community, we have students in both dorm rooms and apartments and they're sharing common spaces and that kind of stuff.”

The King's University so far has 25 reported cases of gastrointestinal illness since both outbreaks were declared on February 1. There is no lab confirmation on the cause, but norovirus is suspected.

No accurate number has been taken for the number of respiratory illness cases, but the estimation is that about 30 percent of the student population contracted the illness since February 1. The number of cases in this outbreak has decreased since then, but new cases are continuing to arise. The suspected cause is an influenza-like illness

“I know 50 percent of my residence building got sick and most of my floor got sick as well,” said Sam Olagoke, a student at the university.

AHS recommendations to preventing the continued spread of both illnesses include increased hand washing, daily cleaning and disinfection of common areas, postponing group activities, and staying home if you show any symptoms.

“If we can handle it in a serious manner and reduce the length of time that someone is sick or them getting sick at all then that's a bonus and a good thing for us and him,” said Koot.

Until AHS declares the outbreak to be over, which cannot happen until a 72-hour time period has elapsed with no new cases arising.

The King's University issued a number of precautions to prevent the spread of illness will remain in place. The cafeteria buffet, WORKout centre and residence lounges will remain closed. No Resident Assistant Programming will occur, but Conference Services will continue to work with external clients who are booked to use campus space.

With files from Nicole Weisberg