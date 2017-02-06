Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lady Gaga to perform at Rogers Place in August
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP / Darron Cummings)
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:01PM MST
A day after Lady Gaga took centre stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, dates for her upcoming world tour were announced – and she will make a stop at Rogers Place.
The tour will start at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 1; her next stop will be Rogers Place on August 3.
Edmonton is one of four Canadian stops on Lady Gaga’s international tour – she will also perform at Montreal’s Bell Centre on September 4, and then at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on September 6.
Lady Gaga last performed in Edmonton in the spring of 2014.
Tickets go on sale on February 13.