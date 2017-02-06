A day after Lady Gaga took centre stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, dates for her upcoming world tour were announced – and she will make a stop at Rogers Place.

The tour will start at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 1; her next stop will be Rogers Place on August 3.

Edmonton is one of four Canadian stops on Lady Gaga’s international tour – she will also perform at Montreal’s Bell Centre on September 4, and then at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on September 6.

Lady Gaga last performed in Edmonton in the spring of 2014.

Tickets go on sale on February 13.