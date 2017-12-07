A sizeable donation by a local hospital on Thursday will help a charity staple resume its services.

Boyle Street’s warming bus, a place for Edmonton’s homeless to warm up, eat and access necessities, has been parked all winter because the non-profit needed $100,000 to operate it.

After a plea for donations, the Royal Alexandra Hospital donated the $61,000 Boyle Street needed to bring back their warming bus.

“We recognize at the Royal Alex the importance of taking our hospital outside our brick walls,” Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation CEO Andrew Otway said.

The local community donated the money in a week.