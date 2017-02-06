

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Maslyn Dansereau is hoping to encourage people to learn CPR by sharing the story of how knowing the procedure saved her father’s life.

On January 15 Dansereau was studying in her home when she heard a ‘thunk’ from where her father, Martin Dansereau, was exercising.

“My heart just sank at that moment. That was too loud for it to be an object, that was a body,” said Dansereau.

She went to the basement where she found her father face-down on the floor, he had suffered a heart attack. After turning him over she checked for a pulse but couldn’t find one.

“I kicked into overdrive and thought, ‘I need to do CPR now’,” said Dansereau in a statement.

Dansereau started performing CPR on her father while her mother called paramedics. When the paramedics arrived, approximately 20 minutes after she started performing CPR, they were able to restart her father’s heart with a defibrillator.

Martin Dansereau was then taken to the Mazankowski Heart Institute where he underwent surgery.

“The prolonged CPR that Maslyn had provided was so effective that Martin had come through the event with no neurological side effects. Maslyn had literally saved his life,” said Dale Weis with AHS.

Dansereau had taken CPR courses at MacEwan University as part of her psychiatric nursing. Her family has now started a course with the Heart and Stroke Foundation called “It Could Be You”.

AHS does recommend that the public take CPR courses. Over 40,000 cardiac arrests are estimated to occur every year in Canada.

Dansereau is being commended by EMS and was given its Citizen Life Saving award.

“Thank you for giving Maslyn this award, she truly deserves it, she's my hero,” said Martin Dansereau.

“She says ‘I wasn't going to letting you die’.”

With files from Susan Amerongen