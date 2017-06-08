A local firefighter is being hailed a hero by residents and online, after he chased down the driver of a school bus who was allegedly impaired at the time.

“There was nobody else around that we could use for help, or that saw the incident so it was just up to us I guess,” said Kurt Stenberg, and eight year Red Deer Firefighter.

The 33-year-old was off-duty Monday when he took off after a school bus, being driven erratically down his street. He laughs off the cliché that he’s being called the ‘off-duty firefighter who saved the day’, or brave.

“I guess it’s kind of weird, but I’d like to think anybody else would have done the same thing if they were standing out there and saw that, I would think so,” he explained.

Stenberg said he’d just pulled up to his house with his 3-year-old daughter Kate when he saw the school bus. He explained it was, “Just up on the sidewalk, and kind of rocking back and forth. Then the big crash and the sign underneath the bus, and it veered back onto the road.”

When there were no signs the driver was going to stop, Stenberg put his daughter back in her car seat. He followed his instincts and drove after it.

“Anytime you see an accident anywhere your natural reaction is just to stop and pull over, see what happened. And the fact that I didn't see any kind of slowing down I thought there must be something wrong.”

He says the bus driver pulled over just a couple of blocks away, so he went inside to find out what was going on.

“She didn’t seem right, so we pulled the truck in front of the bus so she couldn’t pull away…Then I went back inside the bus, put it into park, pulled the airbrake and took the key out,” said Stenberg.

He also dialed 911 while he was checking on, and helping calm the 18 children on board.

Thankfully, his wife who is an emergency room nurse was able to attend the scene not long after him, and they managed it together until first responders arrived.

“Dealing with all those people, and managing them and things, dealing with somebody that's sick or injured…it just seemed like I was back at work.”

Earlier this week RCMP identified the driver of the school bus as Shelly Joy Kolodychuk. The 42-year-old is now facing charges for impaired driving, dangerous driving and failure to remain at the scene of the collision.

Stenberg says he approached the scene without judgement, not knowing if the driver was in medical distress or impaired. He says that’s just the kind of person he is, and even though he’s a father, he’s not mad or angry this happened. He’s just happy he was there to help.

“There was I guess this huge potential for a lot of things that could have went wrong. But I’m really glad it worked out that nothing terrible did happen.”

Kolodychuk’s next court appearance is July 12.