Limited access to hydrants hinders house fire fight
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 6:27AM MST
A fire destroyed a house, last night, in far west Edmonton.
A man was inside the West Big Lake subdivision home when flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. He escaped unharmed.
Firefighters say freezing cold temperatures limited access to the few hydrants, west of Anthony Henday Drive and north of the Yellowhead Trail. Water had to be trucked in from hydrants in a nearby business park.
The cause of the blaze has yet to be revealed.
More to come...
