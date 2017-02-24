It was an exciting morning for some elementary students in Clareview, who were paid a special visit by a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“I’ve seen his videos a lot,” said student Elijah Bascompe.

Anthony “Buckets” Blakes was at Anne Fitzgerald School Friday, for an event that was about more than just basketball. It was a ‘skills session’ in bullying.

“Bullying is not a rite of passage, you have to take action if you see someone getting bullied,” said the Globetrotter.

The students had an opportunity to learn some of Buckets’ tricks, including a simple tool to help end bullying.

The ABC’s of preventing bullying teach students to take action, be brave in the face of a bully, and show compassion to those who need it most. “You can make that person your friend for the day, invite them to hang out with you, give them positive words of encouragement, and let them know everything will be alright. “

His story inspiring young students like Bascompe. “He stands up for everyone. He has little sisters and brothers and he wants to be a role model for us.”

His story is also encouraging others to help make it a better place. “I don't think people should get hurt because it's not safe. And I like to keep my friends safe, and I think that they like to keep me safe too,” said Grade 6 student Madison Penney

Staff said a group of boys involved in sports at the school have issues on both sides of the bullying spectrum.

Principal Jacqueline Dahlen is hoping the Globetrotters’ message will sink in with those students and others. “I think it just gives a different perspective, and the kids get really excited when they see a celebrity come into the school. It's just not us saying it to them,” she said.

The perks of getting to go up on stage were just an added bonus for the lucky few. Penney said, “It was really exciting. I’ve never met a basketball player before!”

Buckets and the rest of the Harlem Globetrotters will be in Red Deer at the Enmax Centrium on March 3, and in Edmonton at the Northlands Coliseum March 4.