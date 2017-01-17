Local entertainers, from comedians to musicians, received some recognition over the weekend at the inaugural Red Deer Entertainment Awards.

Among those awarded during Saturday’s ceremony was Red Deer artist Randi Boulton. She said winning the Singer Songwriter of the Year Award at the place where her career started was an honour.

“2001 was my first CD release, and it was here at The Vat,” Boulton said.

Boulton is a soulful singer, who has released multiple independent albums, and has had the opportunity to sing alongside Canadian rock icon Tom Cochrane at the 2013 Alberta Flood Relief Concert.

She was one of many local artists to be recognized for their hard work and achievements during the event at The Vat Pub.

Organizer Jesse Roads said the idea to put on a local awards ceremony had been floating around in his head for a while, but he wasn’t sure where he’d find the time. He also works as a promoter with Green Goose Entertainment and plays in his own band. He said he wanted to give talented people a chance to connect and support each other.

“We just want to have fun. It’s not about who is best at what. It’s literally a chance for us to come together, and celebrate with each other and boost each other up,” explained Roads.

The ceremony was also a way to show appreciation for those who support local artists.

Sean Draper took home the Social Contribution Award, for giving those in the music scene a welcome place to perform at his many businesses in the city.

Draper said: “Over 13 years you see kids coming in at 18, and now they’re in their thirties and they’re still loving the music. Still here every week for the open jam on Sundays.”

Roads said the entertainment industry in Red Deer in unlike any other.

“We actually have this real community, a real scene here and that’s something special that not a lot of places actually have.”

He hopes the awards ceremony will grow and see more talent added in the years to come.