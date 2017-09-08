Edmonton police said Friday that charges had been laid in connection to a collision that left one dead in the city’s west end in mid-August.

Police said Hidircan Ozdemir, 20, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, endangering a child, and breach of recognizance.

On Friday, August 18, officers were called to the collision in the area of 163 Street and 92 Avenue – reports indicated a pickup truck, headed northbound on 163 Street, struck an SUV that was turning onto 163 Street southbound from 92 Avenue westbound.

The crash caused the truck to veer off the road, before hitting a tree and stopping in the front yard of a home.

Police said four people were inside the SUV, three females and one male.

Two of the female passengers, identified as a 59-year-old and a 90-year-old, were taken to hospital by paramedics; the two passengers had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 68-year-old male driver, and the other passenger, a 67-year-old female, were not injured.

Four people were also in the truck: a 7-year-old girl, a 51-year-old woman, and two men, aged 20 (the driver) and 67-years-old. The girl and the woman were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the driver and the third passenger were not hurt.

Police said on Sunday, the 90-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

EPS said Friday the 59-year-old passenger of the SUV had been released from hospital, and was recovering from her injuries.

It’s believed speed was a factor in the crash.