

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker and Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





Police detained a male with a backpack full of prohibited firearms and what are believed to be homemade explosive devices.

An investigation by the RCMP Vegreville detachment led to the seizure of a loaded, sawed off rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and assumed homemade explosives.

“He was detained and searched, and at that point, the prohibited firearm, a .22-calibre rifle, as well as 400 rounds of ammunition and what we believe to be improvised explosive devices were found,” Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said.

Alexander Bugghins, 27, was located on February 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m. carrying a backpack with the seized items.

RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit deemed the improvised explosives could cause severe injury or death; the unit took custody of the explosive devices for further analysis.

Bugghins was charged with:

Possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death

Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm in unauthorized place

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

RCMP said there’s no evidence the accused was planning anything specific with the suspected explosives.

“It’s very alarming,” Cpl. Drinkwater said. “Again if there’s no training received or they’re homebuilt, we don’t know the volatility or how dangerous they may be, or what the individual’s intent was.”

Bugghins remained in custody; his court date was set in Vegreville Provincial Court on February 27.

With files from David Ewasuk