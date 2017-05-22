Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Male in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Edmonton
Edmonton Police Service investigating a collision in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 1:36PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 2:19PM MDT
EPS is investigating a hit-and-run collision that sent a male to the hospital in critical condition in west Edmonton Monday afternoon.
The collision occurred in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue around noon.
The victim was treated and transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.
Edmonton police do not have anyone in custody at this time.
