Police said a man in his 20s who was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 22-year-old male was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon, after shots were fired near a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.

Witnesses reported shots were fired after an altercation took place nearby.

The injured man suffered life-threatening injuries at the time, but police said Monday he died from those injuries overnight.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with details on the events leading up to the shooting are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).