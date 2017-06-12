Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Male injured in weekend shooting dies in hospital
Edmonton police are investigating a weapons complaint outside the 7-Eleven in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 11:11AM MDT
Police said a man in his 20s who was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The 22-year-old male was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon, after shots were fired near a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.
Witnesses reported shots were fired after an altercation took place nearby.
The injured man suffered life-threatening injuries at the time, but police said Monday he died from those injuries overnight.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
Anyone with details on the events leading up to the shooting are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Shooting in north Edmonton sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
- Male injured in weekend shooting dies in hospital
- Search underway for man missing after canoe capsizes on Smoky River 1
- STARS rescues campers stranded on island by Smoky River 1
- Daycare in southwest Edmonton shuts down after allegations of physical abuse 1
- Edmonton-based BioWare reveals new video game at E3 conference
- Rainbow flag cut down from flagpole at Edmonton school hours before pride parade 1
- Wildrose staffer accuses party members of anti-gay messages 1
- Father facing dozens of charges in ‘disturbing’ case of sex abuse 2
- City traffic supervisor charged in sexual assault case