An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV News Tuesday that the young man struck in a hit and run Monday had succumbed to his injuries.

The 18-year-old was struck in the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street Monday afternoon, the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene.

The male was treated on the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition – he later died in hospital.

Police said they don’t have a suspect in custody, and haven’t said if they’re looking for a particular driver or vehicle.