Male struck in hit and run dies, police still investigating
Edmonton Police Service investigating a collision in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 1:52PM MDT
An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV News Tuesday that the young man struck in a hit and run Monday had succumbed to his injuries.
The 18-year-old was struck in the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street Monday afternoon, the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene.
The male was treated on the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition – he later died in hospital.
Police said they don’t have a suspect in custody, and haven’t said if they’re looking for a particular driver or vehicle.
