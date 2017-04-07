Edmonton police said a male suspect has been arrested and is facing charges, after a suite was searched by police Thursday afternoon.

Police were alerted about suspicious activity, and on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street.

While officers were inside, the resident returned and was arrested – in total, police seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 in cash.

Officers found drugs, cash and cellphones in the man’s possession, including 6.7 grams of crack cocaine ($677), 1.4 grams of hydrochloride cocaine ($142), 0.35 grams of heroin ($400), four cell phones, and $745 in Canadian currency.

In the home, police found more drugs and cash, including: 42 grams of methamphetamine (4,220), 43 grams of crack cocaine ($4,306), 24 grams of hydrochloride cocaine ($2,422), 13 grams of heroin ($5,504), and $14,080 in Canadian currency.

Police have charged Jascaron Dusnage, 27, with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of proceeds of crime.