Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Male suspect arrested after massive drug seizure
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 6:19PM MDT
Edmonton police said a male suspect has been arrested and is facing charges, after a suite was searched by police Thursday afternoon.
Police were alerted about suspicious activity, and on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street.
While officers were inside, the resident returned and was arrested – in total, police seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 in cash.
Officers found drugs, cash and cellphones in the man’s possession, including 6.7 grams of crack cocaine ($677), 1.4 grams of hydrochloride cocaine ($142), 0.35 grams of heroin ($400), four cell phones, and $745 in Canadian currency.
In the home, police found more drugs and cash, including: 42 grams of methamphetamine (4,220), 43 grams of crack cocaine ($4,306), 24 grams of hydrochloride cocaine ($2,422), 13 grams of heroin ($5,504), and $14,080 in Canadian currency.
Police have charged Jascaron Dusnage, 27, with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of proceeds of crime.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Swap success: Edmonton woman trades ring for Oilers swag 1
- EPS: One dead in explosion, fire inside southwest Edmonton home 3
- Male suspect arrested after massive drug seizure
- St. Albert home 'cleared' after incident: RCMP
- Tips from neighbour help police make arrests in break and enter, return stolen items
- Red Deer’s Magdalene House fundraising to reopen its doors 1
- CFL's Edmonton Eskimos fire Ed Hervey as their general manager 1
- Man charged in connection to hundreds of graffiti ‘tags’
- EPS trying to track down witnesses of assault
- RCMP ask public for help identifying suspects in Blackfalds armed robbery