A 35-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly fatally stabbing his 71-year-old father in Strathcona County Friday afternoon, RCMP said.

Strathcona County RCMP members responded to a complaint in the area of Range Road 212 and Township Road 542 at approximately 12:20 p.m. where police found the victim and the accused.

"Upon arrival, one male appeared deceased from stab wounds and the other male was still on scene. Therefore he was arrested immediately," Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said.

Norman Stroh was pronounced dead on scene, and his son, Kristian Stroh, has been charged with first degree murder.

The Strohs were not known to police, and RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the death.

"The arrest was made very, very quickly so now the ensuing investigation to say what led up to it. That’s what’s ongoing today," Drinkwater said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Stroh is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

