RCMP south of Edmonton are investigating, and one man is in custody after trying to get past screening at the Edmonton International Airport early Friday morning.

Police said on Friday, just before 6 a.m., the Edmonton International Airport RCMP detachment was called to help handle an individual who was reportedly trying to get past the U.S. pre-boarding screening area.

Airport staff and an RCMP officer tried to restrain him, but he managed to assault an RCMP officer and a U.S. Customs officer.

Police said the man didn’t follow directions, and an RCMP Officer used his Taser – the male was then arrested and taken into custody.

RCMP said this case was an isolated incident.