Man arrested after weapon found in a baby crib
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 6:49PM MDT
Edmonton police said a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged, after police recovered a stolen vehicle, and found a weapon in a baby crib.
Police said officers were dispatched to a reported stolen 2015 Dodge Ram in the area of 40 Street and 137 Avenue on Tuesday May 9, after 1 a.m.
The EPS Canine Unit was deployed and found the stolen vehicle in the area of 136 Avenue and 38 Street. The suspect, who was believed to be armed, fled inside a home.
Officers arrested the suspect, and searched to home for the alleged weapon. A handgun was recovered under a mattress in an empty crib.
Police said Lorne Cardinal, 20, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, along with a number of firearms-related charges.
Police said Cardinal had two outstanding firearms prohibitions form previous offences, and was wanted on a Canada Wide Apprehension Suspension Warrant.
