Man arrested and charged in connection to hate-based websites
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:15AM MDT
Edmonton police said a man had been arrested and charged for the operation of a number of hate-based websites.
The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit started their investigation in June 2016, after a number of complaints came in over hateful content published on a number of websites – the sites included daily posts containing strong, hate-based rhetoric targeting a number of communities.
It’s alleged some posts included violent threats of harm against specific people.
“There is often an assumption of anonymity when crimes are committed in an online forum,” Const. Trevor Shelrud with the EPS Hate Crime Unit said in a statement. “We want citizens to know that regardless of the forum, we take hate crime seriously.”
It’s believed the websites dated back as far as 2014 to the present.
Barry Winters, 67, has been charged with willful promotion of hatred.
