A 44-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the throat in southeast Edmonton Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the stabbing at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of 58 Street and Woodvale Road.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but is now in stable condition.

The suspect and victim know each other, police said.

The 44-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.