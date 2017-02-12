Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man arrested in connection to southeast Edmonton stabbing
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 11:11AM MST
A 44-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the throat in southeast Edmonton Saturday, police said.
Police responded to the stabbing at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of 58 Street and Woodvale Road.
The victim was initially taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but is now in stable condition.
The suspect and victim know each other, police said.
The 44-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
