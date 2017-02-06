

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Warburg, Alberta, was arrested over the weekend.

On January 29 Christopher O’Reilly, 36, was found injured in the village of Warburg, he was transported to a hospital in Leduc where he later died. After an autopsy the death was ruled to be a homicide.

RCMP issued an arrest warrant on February 2 for 29-year-old Gerald Krahn, he was arrested two days later in north Edmonton.

Krahn remains in custody and is expected to attend court in Breton on February 8, 2017.