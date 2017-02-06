Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man arrested in Warburg homicide
RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Warburg, Alberta, on Monday, January 30, 2017.
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 10:53AM MST
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Warburg, Alberta, was arrested over the weekend.
On January 29 Christopher O’Reilly, 36, was found injured in the village of Warburg, he was transported to a hospital in Leduc where he later died. After an autopsy the death was ruled to be a homicide.
RCMP issued an arrest warrant on February 2 for 29-year-old Gerald Krahn, he was arrested two days later in north Edmonton.
Krahn remains in custody and is expected to attend court in Breton on February 8, 2017.
Photos
Gerald Peter Krahn, 29, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
