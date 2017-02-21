Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man bent on killing as many co-workers as he could at Edmonton warehouse: Crown
Jayme Joshua Pasieka is seen in an undated photo. Supplied.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:36AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:42PM MST
EDMONTON -- Crown prosecutors say an Edmonton man accused of murdering two co-workers and wounding others at a grocery warehouse in 2014 planned to kill anyone he could find.
Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, faces 10 charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.
The Crown told the jury that it intends to prove that Pasieka planned the attack, buying knives at a West Edmonton Mall store before going to the warehouse where he worked.
Crown prosecutor Kim Goddard says the evidence will show Pasieka slowly walked into the warehouse, stabbing co-workers as he went.
She says police later arrested Pasieka in a car with bloody knives on the seat beside him.
The Crown says the evidence will show the victims' DNA was on the knives.
