

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Crown prosecutors say an Edmonton man accused of murdering two co-workers and wounding others at a grocery warehouse in 2014 planned to kill anyone he could find.

Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, faces 10 charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The Crown told the jury that it intends to prove that Pasieka planned the attack, buying knives at a West Edmonton Mall store before going to the warehouse where he worked.

Crown prosecutor Kim Goddard says the evidence will show Pasieka slowly walked into the warehouse, stabbing co-workers as he went.

She says police later arrested Pasieka in a car with bloody knives on the seat beside him.

The Crown says the evidence will show the victims' DNA was on the knives.