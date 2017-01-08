A man was caught on camera taking bags of bottles and cans that were meant for charity from a donor’s doorstep Saturday.

In photos provided to CTV Edmonton, a man wearing a hard hat and overalls is spotted casually walking up to the front steps of a west Edmonton house where there were three bags of recyclables awaiting to be picked up by a local charity.

Empties to Winn collects empties from 11,000 households in the Edmonton area. Proceeds support the Winnifred Stewart Association for adults with developmental disabilities.

Kenneth Knight, a driver for the non-profit, was scheduled to pick up the stolen empties. After the homeowner alerted and showed him photos of the suspect, he spotted the man in person at the Winterburn Bottle Depot.

“Our logo was on the bag,” Knight told CTV Edmonton. “He could see the logo on my truck. It was quite obvious he knew who I was.

“At first he wanted to say he brought them from home, and I flat out told him: 'I hate to tell you this, but you’ve been photographed. We know these aren’t yours. He didn’t deny it after that fact – he admitted to it'.”

Last year, donations from recyclables totalled $317,000 – a figure that perhaps would be higher, if incident like this one did not happen from time to time.

“It doesn’t happen often, but we’d be foolish to think that with 11,000 households participating that it didn’t happen,” Empties to Winn Program Manager Vicki Andress said.

“We hope this doesn’t discourage anyone from donating to us in the future,” Knight said.

With files from Angela Jung