Steve Sobchyshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 1:00PM MST
A man in Fort McKay has been charged after allegedly attacking his neighbour’s two dogs.
On the morning of February 19, Brian Boucher allegedly attacked the dogs that were chained to the front porch. One of the dogs sustained minor injuries. The second dog, an eight-month-old, was transported to a veterinarian for treatment of multiple skull fractures resulting in the removal of one eye.
Boucher is charged with two counts of injuring an animal and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Boucher will appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 3, 2017.
