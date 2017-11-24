Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged in collision that left RCMP officer injured
Charges are pending against the driver involved in a collision that left a Devon RCMP officer in hospital with serious injuries. The collision took place in the area of RR 264 and TWP 504 early Thursday, November 23, 2017. Supplied.
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 1:07PM MST
RCMP have laid charges against a Leduc County man, in connection to a collision that left an RCMP officer in hospital Thursday morning.
Police said Brent Allen Tchir, 53, has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and causing an accident while impaired, plus single charges of failing to stop for a police officer, and driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.
The accused was arrested Thursday, after the vehicle he was driving struck an RCMP vehicle near Devon just after 2:30 a.m.
Tchir remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court November 30.
