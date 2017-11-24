RCMP have laid charges against a Leduc County man, in connection to a collision that left an RCMP officer in hospital Thursday morning.

Police said Brent Allen Tchir, 53, has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and causing an accident while impaired, plus single charges of failing to stop for a police officer, and driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

The accused was arrested Thursday, after the vehicle he was driving struck an RCMP vehicle near Devon just after 2:30 a.m.

Tchir remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court November 30.