Edmonton police said a Beaumont man was facing four dozen charges, in connection to a string of robberies dating back to December, 2016.

Police said officers were called to a convenience store on 60 Street and Mill Woods Road at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

EPS said officers “flooded” the area in their search for the suspect, who had fled the scene in a Mini-Cooper.

Officers found and cornered a vehicle matching that description near 16A Avenue east of Mill Woods Road. They arrested the male driver without incident.

Police said Justin James Taylor, 27, is facing a total of 48 charges: twenty counts of robbery, fourteen counts of wearing a disguise with intent, thirteen counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a charge of uttering threats.

Edmonton police said this particular suspect was dubbed the ‘hangover bandit’, after witness accounts described the suspect’s breath as smelling of alcohol.

It’s alleged the accused carried out 14 robberies at knifepoint in southeast Edmonton between December 30, 2016 and May 14.