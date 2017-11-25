Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged with abducting daughter in connection to Spruce Grove incident
A man was arrested in Spruce Grove after allegedly kidnapping his daughter in Edmonton on Thursday, November, 23, 2017.
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 10:27AM MST
A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the kidnapping of his own daughter in northwest Edmonton and Spruce Grove Thursday.
Police responded to a northwest Edmonton residence at approximately 8:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a child’s abduction
The accused assaulted his former common-law partner, left the residence and threatened to cause harm to himself and his daughter, Edmonton police said.
EPS and RCMP located the man and his daughter at a Spruce Grove residence. The child was released from the residence a short time later and safely got back to her mother, police said.
The 31-year-old man was arrested without incident by Spruce Grove RCMP and handed over to Edmonton police where he remains in custody.
He was charged with mischief under $5,000, assault, breach of conditions, abduction and uttering threats.
