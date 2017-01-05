Police in northern Alberta have charged a Nampa, Alberta man, in connection to the assault of an infant.

RCMP said on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, Peace River RCMP were notified that a child had been admitted to hospital in the Edmonton-area with a number of injuries.

On Thursday, RCMP said Ferenc Tamas Zilahy, 35, was charged with a count of aggravated assault, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by the child, who was 10-weeks-old at the time.

The name of the child will not be released to protect their identity and the identities of their siblings.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Peace River courtroom on Monday, January 23, 2017.