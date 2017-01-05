Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged with aggravated assault of 10-week-old infant
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:38PM MST
Police in northern Alberta have charged a Nampa, Alberta man, in connection to the assault of an infant.
RCMP said on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, Peace River RCMP were notified that a child had been admitted to hospital in the Edmonton-area with a number of injuries.
On Thursday, RCMP said Ferenc Tamas Zilahy, 35, was charged with a count of aggravated assault, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by the child, who was 10-weeks-old at the time.
The name of the child will not be released to protect their identity and the identities of their siblings.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Peace River courtroom on Monday, January 23, 2017.