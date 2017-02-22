Edmonton police said a man was facing a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of an individual found injured late last week.

Police said on Thursday, February 16, 2017, officers with the EPS Downtown Division were called to the area of 85 Street and Jasper Avenue after receiving a 911 call.

When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old man in medical distress inside a home – it’s believed he was injured in an altercation with a 38-year-old man.

The injured man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

At first, Terrance Logan Farnham, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, but his charge has been upgraded to manslaughter – the injured man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Police said the accused and the deceased knew each other.

An autopsy was conducted earlier in the week, but the Medical Examiner is waiting for toxicology results before confirming the cause of death.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.