Man dead after being hit by car overnight
Police on the scene of a collision in the area of Jasper Ave. and 115 St. early Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:22AM MDT
A man in his 60s has died, after he was hit by a car overnight west of the downtown core.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, a 65-year-old man was hit by a car in the area of Jasper Avenue and 115 Street.
Police said the man was rushed to hospital, but later died.
The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating.
