Edmonton police have laid charges against a man in his 30s, in connection to three robberies in the downtown core.

The first robbery took place on Wednesday, January 18, at about 4:30 p.m., downtown patrol officers were called to a restaurant in the area of 100 Street and 103 Avenue, over a reported robbery.

Police said a male suspect reportedly entered the establishment, and threatened staff there with a weapon.

On Monday, January 23, and on Tuesday, January 24, police were called to two more robberies.

The first one took place at a business in the area of 116 Street and 104 Avenue, the second took place at another business located in the area of 104 Street and 99 Avenue – in both early morning robberies, store clerks were reportedly threatened with a weapon.

After the third robbery, at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers in the area recognized the suspect male, who is known to police, in another store – the individual initially resisted arrest, but was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Aaron Joseph, 34, is facing three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with the intent to resist arrest and seven counts of breach of recognizance.