Charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver responsible for a two-vehicle collision that left a 20-year-old woman dead in northeast Edmonton Saturday morning.

Police said a Chrysler Intrepid driving westbound on 17 Street failed to stop at a marked stop sign and was then hit by a Plymouth Acclaim travelling north on Manning Drive at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The woman in the Chrysler, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The driver of the Chrysler and a 19-year-old male passenger in the front seat were taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 46-year-old male driver of the Plymouth sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the Chrysler.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.