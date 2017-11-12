Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man facing charges in northeast Edmonton fatal collision
A 20-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Manning Drive on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 10:23AM MST
Charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver responsible for a two-vehicle collision that left a 20-year-old woman dead in northeast Edmonton Saturday morning.
Police said a Chrysler Intrepid driving westbound on 17 Street failed to stop at a marked stop sign and was then hit by a Plymouth Acclaim travelling north on Manning Drive at approximately 6:15 a.m.
The woman in the Chrysler, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The driver of the Chrysler and a 19-year-old male passenger in the front seat were taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 46-year-old male driver of the Plymouth sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police said charges are pending against the driver of the Chrysler.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement