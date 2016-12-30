Edmonton police said Friday that a man in his 20s was facing more than a dozen charges connected to human trafficking, while investigators believe there could be more victims out there.

Police said on Wednesday, December 7, officers with West Division received a tip that a female had been sexually assaulted in the area of 154 Street and 111 Avenue.

Investigation determined the 18-year-old woman had been assaulted and trafficked by Omar Abdi Ahmed over a few days.

In relation to this incident, six charges were laid against 24-year-old Ahmed, also known as Jojo. Charges include human trafficking, procuring, receiving a financial or material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Then, on Wednesday, December 28, officers in the Southwest Division were called to the area of 38 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard over a reported assault.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old woman who had allegedly been trafficked by Ahmed.

Police laid an additional 12 charges against the accused relating to the second incident, including human trafficking, receiving a financial or material benefit from sexual services, procuring, advertising sexual services, withholding traffic documents, forcible confinement, uttering threats, choking with intent to overcome, assault, mischief and two counts of breach of recognizance.

It’s believed Ahmed may have trafficked other women in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and he may be using social media to approach women.

Investigators released a photo of the accused as they believe there could be more complainants who have not come forward, as well have witnesses that could help investigators.

Ahmed is described as: 183 cm (6’) tall, weighing about 57 kg (125 lbs).

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this case is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).