Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man facing sexual assault charges after incidents at WEM water park
West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson)
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10:35AM MST
Edmonton police said a man in his 30s was facing a number of charges in connection with multiple sexual assaults reported over the weekend at the West Edmonton Mall water park.
Police said officers were called to the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4, over reports of sexual assaults.
Reports indicated a male inappropriately touched a number of teenaged girls while they were swimming – when officers arrived mall security brought them to the suspect, who was arrested.
The EPS Child Protection Section has taken over the investigation.
Now, Soleiman Hajj Soleiman, 39, is facing six counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.
Police are asking any other complainants or witnesses who were at the water park at the time of the incidents on February 4 to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tip scan be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta
- King's University stricken with two outbreaks at once 1
- Man facing sexual assault charges after incidents at WEM water park
- EPS trying to track down high risk offender, wanted on warrants
- Number of deaths in Alta. connected to fentanyl up in 2016, antidote available to first responders 1
- City Council to bring back sandbox program 2
- Workers cutting steel caused scrap pile fire: investigators
- Edmonton barber loses thousands after thieves make off with sports collectables 1
- Two youths turn themselves in to police after assault at Youth Ranch 2