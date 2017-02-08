Edmonton police said a man in his 30s was facing a number of charges in connection with multiple sexual assaults reported over the weekend at the West Edmonton Mall water park.

Police said officers were called to the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4, over reports of sexual assaults.

Reports indicated a male inappropriately touched a number of teenaged girls while they were swimming – when officers arrived mall security brought them to the suspect, who was arrested.

The EPS Child Protection Section has taken over the investigation.

Now, Soleiman Hajj Soleiman, 39, is facing six counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police are asking any other complainants or witnesses who were at the water park at the time of the incidents on February 4 to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tip scan be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).