Edmonton police said a man in his 50s was facing a number of sexual assault-related charges, for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with two male youths – and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Police said they received reports that from July to November, 2017 that Majed ‘Mark’ Zeitouni, 52, had allegedly engaged in sexual acts with two males, aged 13 and 14, in the private area of an Edmonton business.

It’s believed Zeitouni befriended the two teenagers and gained their trust prior to engaging in those acts.

On Tuesday, November 28, Zeitouni was arrested and is facing more than a dozen charges including: three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, a charge of uttering threats and four counts of breach of probation.

EPS said it’s believed the accused could have had similar contact with other youths and adults, and it’s believed he uses a mall on the north side to meet his alleged victims.

Zeitouni is described as: 170 cm (5’7”) tall, about 77 kg (170 lbs), EPS said he often wears dark-rimmed glasses, and has facial hair.

Police released a photo of the accused, and asked any other potential complainants to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).