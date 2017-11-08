Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man found dead inside house after fire wasn’t killed by blaze
EFR said the deceased was found on the main floor of the home, and firefighters had the blaze under control quickly on Friday, November 3, 2017.
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 2:33PM MST
The man found dead inside a north Edmonton residence after a fire on November 3 was not killed by the blaze, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 98 Street and 156 Avenue at 9:41 a.m. They found a dead man upon arrival.
Fire rescue said the fire was accidental, but the specific cause remains undetermined.
Investigators determined the death was not fire-related or suspicious.
Fire also said the fire caused a damage estimate of $250,000 to the structure.
