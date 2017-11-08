The man found dead inside a north Edmonton residence after a fire on November 3 was not killed by the blaze, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 98 Street and 156 Avenue at 9:41 a.m. They found a dead man upon arrival.

Fire rescue said the fire was accidental, but the specific cause remains undetermined.

Investigators determined the death was not fire-related or suspicious.

Fire also said the fire caused a damage estimate of $250,000 to the structure.