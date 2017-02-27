RCMP in St. Paul said a man was in custody, and facing more than a dozen charges, following an hours-long incident that was the subject of an overnight ‘civil emergency’.

St. Paul RCMP said on Sunday at about 7 p.m., officers were called to a home on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, over a man who was reportedly armed and barricaded inside.

Once officers arrived, they learned a woman was also inside the home, and the man refused to leave once police made contact with him.

RCMP contained the scene, with members from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services dispatched to the area. Meanwhile, traffic was rerouted on Highway 36 near St. Brides.

The incident was at the centre of a ‘civil emergency’ alert, which was first issued at 8:55 p.m. Sunday.

Throughout the hours-long incident, police were in constant contact with the woman and the man inside the home. By 11 p.m. Sunday, the woman had left the home.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, RCMP entered the home and arrested the man without incident.

The emergency alert was cancelled at 8:44 a.m. Monday.

Stacey Kyle Cardinal, 31, from Saddle Lake is facing 17 charges including: forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, fail to comply with court conditions and resisting arrest.

Police seized two firearms and ammunition from the home.

Cardinal remains in custody, he’s scheduled to appear in a St. Paul courtroom March 2.