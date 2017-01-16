Edmonton police confirmed Monday that a man was in custody following a lengthy and slow pursuit through the city overnight.

Police said officers first tried to pull over a swerving RV at about midnight in the area of 97 Street and 118 Avenue, but were not successful.

The RV continued driving, driving through a number of red lights, at about 10 to 15 kilometres per hour, for about two hours.

Officers from the Edmonton Police Service Northwest, Downtown and West divisions, along with officers from the K9 Unit, and Air 1, were all involved in this pursuit – police deployed spike belts multiple times, but the RV continued driving.

After about two hours, the suspect gave up, and was arrested without incident at a dead-end on 124 Street and 123 Avenue.

Police are still investigating.