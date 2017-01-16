Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man in custody after leading officers on slow-speed chase in an RV
Police arrested a suspect without incident early Monday, January 16, 2017 - in the area of 124 St. and 123 Ave., following a slow-speed pursuit through the city.
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:15PM MST
Edmonton police confirmed Monday that a man was in custody following a lengthy and slow pursuit through the city overnight.
Police said officers first tried to pull over a swerving RV at about midnight in the area of 97 Street and 118 Avenue, but were not successful.
The RV continued driving, driving through a number of red lights, at about 10 to 15 kilometres per hour, for about two hours.
Officers from the Edmonton Police Service Northwest, Downtown and West divisions, along with officers from the K9 Unit, and Air 1, were all involved in this pursuit – police deployed spike belts multiple times, but the RV continued driving.
After about two hours, the suspect gave up, and was arrested without incident at a dead-end on 124 Street and 123 Avenue.
Police are still investigating.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man robbed at gun point, shot after car chase collision in Gibbons: RCMP
- Alberta PC leader candidate Jason Kenney challenged on all sides by unity plan
- Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
- Man in custody after leading officers on slow-speed chase in an RV
- Edmonton Ski Club hit by vandals, again
- Fatal collision leaves Highway 43 closed for several hours
- Draisaitl, Letestu scores in shootout as Oilers beat Flames 2-1
- ‘It’s disgusting’: Jean responds to PM’s comment on Alta. oilsands 3
- Slaying of two men linked to drug trade, gang rivalry 1