The man who was involved in a confrontation with an online media contributor at a march back in January was sentenced Monday, and an assault charge he had previously faced was withdrawn.

Dion Bews was charged in January, following an incident that was caught on camera at the Alberta Legislature grounds on January 21, 2017.

In the video, recorded and distributed by The Rebel media, Bews is seen being questioned by contributor Sheila Gunn Reid, before he is seen striking the camera.

Bews was originally charged with assault, and a charge of uttering threats.

Police said at the time that Bews had hit the camera, which then hit Reid.

In court on Monday, the assault charge laid against Bews was dropped, and the accused pleaded guilty to uttering threats to destroy property.

A judge handed Bews a three-month conditional discharge, with 30 hours of community service.